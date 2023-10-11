Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Waycross Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,419 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 4.1% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $203,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,843,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,301 shares of company stock worth $12,256,842 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $321.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.42. The stock has a market cap of $828.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $389.00 to $372.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $356.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

