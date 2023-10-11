Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Cut by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 6.4% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $28,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,301 shares of company stock worth $12,256,842 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of META opened at $321.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $828.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.42.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

