National Bank Financial Comments on WSP Global Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of WSP Global in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.83. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $7.61 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

WSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank set a C$216.00 price target on WSP Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$191.00 to C$204.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$201.40.

WSP Global Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$193.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$188.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$179.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$146.00 and a 1 year high of C$196.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.59 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.41%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

