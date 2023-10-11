National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 2,251 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.07% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $18,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 928,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,230,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,210,020,000 after purchasing an additional 49,657 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $769,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $763,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,097.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,167.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,311.03. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. The business had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

