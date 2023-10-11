National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 271,690 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,690 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,067,692,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295,255 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,099 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average is $40.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

