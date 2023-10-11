National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 60,208 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,208 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.06% of Carrier Global worth $24,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 9.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.6% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CARR opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

