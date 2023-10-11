National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 96.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,806 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 47,434 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $19,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.11.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $212.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.80 and a 200 day moving average of $205.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $233.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,753 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

