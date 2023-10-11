National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,703,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,977 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 1.03% of Vermilion Energy worth $21,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 294.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 96,211 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $3,496,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 245,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VET opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.19.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $350.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.87 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 41.30% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0749 per share. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 5.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

