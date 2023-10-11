National Bank of Canada FI Buys 186,972 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1,414.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,972 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.11% of Xylem worth $22,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Xylem by 350,026.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,284,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,157,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,219,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,221,655,000 after buying an additional 1,011,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,692,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,357,000 after buying an additional 121,367 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Xylem by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,371,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,429,000 after buying an additional 581,356 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Melius raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $91.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.71. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

