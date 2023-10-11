National Bank of Canada FI Buys 27,518 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,518 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.14% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $19,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,996,329 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 31.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,773,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,893,000 after buying an additional 2,582,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after buying an additional 4,402,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,457,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,535,000 after buying an additional 455,012 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.86. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

