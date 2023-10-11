National Bank of Canada FI Buys 33,855 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,855 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $23,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Public Storage by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $271.63 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $254.87 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSA

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.