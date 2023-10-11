National Bank of Canada FI Buys 44,946 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,946 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $20,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.07.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR opened at $198.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.25 and a 1-year high of $210.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $2,819,495.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,005.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $2,819,495.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,005.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

