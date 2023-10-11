National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 227.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 749,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,789 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.20% of Vertiv worth $18,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $470,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $985,000. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 42.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 100,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,916,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $63,581,052.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,324,181 shares in the company, valued at $408,793,083.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,916,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $63,581,052.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,793,083.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,090,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,870,842 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. TheStreet raised Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertiv from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

