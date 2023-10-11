National Bank of Canada FI Has $17.79 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 462.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,024 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.06% of WEC Energy Group worth $17,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 111,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,939,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,141,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,735,000 after buying an additional 57,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.62.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WEC stock opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.34 and a 200-day moving average of $89.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $101.11.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

WEC Energy Group Profile



WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

