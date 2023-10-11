National Bank of Canada FI Has $18.51 Million Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,159,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,686,761 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.40% of B2Gold worth $18,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTG. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in B2Gold by 1,210.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 189,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 175,259 shares in the last quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 4,269,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,914,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,671 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in B2Gold by 62.0% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.97.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $470.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.73 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

BTG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

