National Bank of Canada FI Has $21.73 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,688 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.05% of American International Group worth $21,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.86.

In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AIG opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.37%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

