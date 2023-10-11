National Bank of Canada FI Has $22.06 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,040 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $22,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,437 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE MDT opened at $76.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $74.35 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day moving average is $84.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

