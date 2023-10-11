National Bank of Canada FI Has $23.35 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 811,935 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,091 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.09% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $23,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,192,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,885 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,416 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,331 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

