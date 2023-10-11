National Bank of Canada FI Increases Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 121.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,968 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.05% of Ross Stores worth $19,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 656.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $113.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $122.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.84.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,790,945.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,171 shares in the company, valued at $33,866,163.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,948 shares of company stock worth $10,643,727. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

