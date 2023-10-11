National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 200.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,989 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Moderna were worth $18,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in Moderna by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 38,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Moderna by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Moderna by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in Moderna by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $104.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.39. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $217.25.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $292,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $292,945.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,027,209 shares in the company, valued at $197,774,510.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,912 shares of company stock valued at $22,679,843. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. 51job reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.52.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

