National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 68,425 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,425 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $20,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 38.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 74.0% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 71,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,313 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 3.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 23.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.77.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB opened at $131.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The firm has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.80 and its 200-day moving average is $127.20.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $71,728,740.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,126,281.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $71,728,740.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,126,281.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,301.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,525.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,650,995 shares of company stock valued at $234,329,279 over the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

