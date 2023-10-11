National Bank of Canada FI Raises Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $18,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,911,080,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average is $53.45. The company has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

