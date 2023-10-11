National Bank of Canada FI Sells 2,271 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Linde were worth $19,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 35,747.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812,246 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 888.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4,122.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,187,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,390 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LIN opened at $378.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $380.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $266.22 and a 52 week high of $393.67. The firm has a market cap of $184.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.59.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

