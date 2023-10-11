National Bank of Canada FI Sells 61,434 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,434 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $18,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $807,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.