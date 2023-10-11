National Bank of Canada FI Sells 9,851 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,999 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,851 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $19,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 24.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,419,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,012,000 after purchasing an additional 402,245 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,924,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,592,000 after buying an additional 562,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,159,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,306,000 after buying an additional 54,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDB opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $71.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HDB. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

