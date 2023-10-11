NatWest Group plc Invests $231,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

NatWest Group plc bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $144.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.92 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.20.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,760 shares of company stock worth $16,835,914 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.94.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

