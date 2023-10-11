Newcrest Mining Limited (NCM) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.74 on October 26th

Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCMGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, October 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.74 per share by the mining company on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Newcrest Mining’s previous interim dividend of $0.51.

Newcrest Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46.

About Newcrest Mining

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. The company is involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. It primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; and Brucejack and Red Chris, Canada.

