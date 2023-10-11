Newcrest Mining Limited (NCM) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.74 on October 26th

Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, October 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.74 per share by the mining company on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Newcrest Mining’s previous interim dividend of $0.51.
Newcrest Mining Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46.
About Newcrest Mining
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Newcrest Mining
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.