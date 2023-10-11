North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,147,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 4.34% of North American Construction Group worth $21,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,397,000 after buying an additional 37,106 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,057,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 59.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after buying an additional 287,900 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 529,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 95,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 343,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Stock Up 1.2 %

North American Construction Group stock opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $604.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.34 million. Research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

Further Reading

