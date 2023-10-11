Northland Capmk Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Applied Digital in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on APLD. Roth Mkm began coverage on Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of APLD stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $11.62.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 69.38% and a negative net margin of 58.11%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Applied Digital stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

