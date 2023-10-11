Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Okta by 69.4% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at $43,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in Okta by 365.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Okta by 350.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,559.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,559.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $402,266.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,090 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.54.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. Okta’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.