OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NiSource were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 237,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of NiSource by 77.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 74,747 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its position in shares of NiSource by 0.3% during the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 2,270,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of NiSource by 256.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 18,640.0% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 18,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI stock opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at $828,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,085.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

