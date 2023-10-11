OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Neogen were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Neogen in the first quarter valued at $451,277,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth about $261,916,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth about $147,849,000. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth about $108,261,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth about $107,401,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neogen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

In related news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $33,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,658.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEOG opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $24.09.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $241.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.72 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

