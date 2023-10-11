OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.7% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the first quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.48.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $96.75 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $442.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.