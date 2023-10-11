OLD National Bancorp IN Has $313,000 Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Leidos were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,175,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Leidos by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Down 0.1 %

Leidos stock opened at $94.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.87. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $300,351.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

