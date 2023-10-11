OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Pool were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 164,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Pool by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.70.

Pool Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Pool stock opened at $350.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $357.40 and a 200-day moving average of $351.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.98. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.16%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

