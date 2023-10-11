OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 253 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,295,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,533,663,000 after buying an additional 587,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,857,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,590,470,000 after buying an additional 423,764 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 17.3% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,679,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,219,000 after buying an additional 838,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 98,401.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,079,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,408,000 after buying an additional 4,075,777 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $121.86 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.39 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

