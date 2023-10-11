OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,814 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in LKQ were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,019,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 31,498 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 243.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 13,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.37. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LKQ. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

