O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. Oppenheimer lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,065.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $987.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $918.13 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $714.79 and a 52-week high of $975.72. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $931.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $923.64.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

