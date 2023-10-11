Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Shares Gap Up to $45.54

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.54, but opened at $47.69. Ovintiv shares last traded at $47.31, with a volume of 270,017 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.68.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $58,428.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 5.1% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ovintiv by 3.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.0% in the second quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 34,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

