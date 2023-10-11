Owens Corning (OC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the construction company on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Owens Corning has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Owens Corning has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Owens Corning to earn $13.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Shares of OC opened at $133.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $147.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.57.

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,109.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,107.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,109.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 14.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

