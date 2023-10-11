PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Holdings Lifted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 154.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,846 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $20,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in PACCAR by 54.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after buying an additional 59,341 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 489,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after acquiring an additional 160,758 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in PACCAR by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 50.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 24.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 857,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,794,000 after purchasing an additional 168,129 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $86.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $57.67 and a 1 year high of $90.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.53.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

