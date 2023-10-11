Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 161.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,805 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 454.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,736,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,321 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2,120.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,028,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 982,375 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS CALF opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1509 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.