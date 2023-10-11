Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 61.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 65.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $25.93.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

