Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on October 31st

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

TSE:POU opened at C$30.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.54. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$25.05 and a twelve month high of C$33.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.72.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.14. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of C$374.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 4.230137 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total value of C$321,910.00. Corporate insiders own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

