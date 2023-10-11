Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Boosted by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.10. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.