PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ)

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:PFXNZ opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38.

