Plancorp LLC Buys 102 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 148,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,100,000 after acquiring an additional 65,258 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $103.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.27 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $262.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

