Plancorp LLC Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Plancorp LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,413,027,000 after buying an additional 1,172,997 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after buying an additional 6,735,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $321.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The company has a market cap of $828.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $203,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,843,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $203,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,843,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,301 shares of company stock worth $12,256,842 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

