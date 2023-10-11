Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGZ opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Principal Real Estate Income Fund news, insider Laton Spahr acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $97,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,838.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 128,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 69,559 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 17.2% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 429,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 63,082 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares during the period.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

