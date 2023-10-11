Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Kedia now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.64. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,474 shares of company stock worth $544,647. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.01%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

